Recreate This Day To Night Hair Tutorial With Design Essentials X Celebrity Hairstylist Danielle Priano

It’s no secret that Design Essentials is one of the most coveted hair care brands on the market. The brand is praised by hair aficionados and stylist alike for creating nourishing formulas that work wonders on all hair types — especially textured strands. Since time is of the essence, being able to create sleek styles that can last from day to night is key. Thanks to Design Essentials and celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano’s masterclass, we can consider the job done.

If you’ve been out of the loop, Danielle is one of Hollywood’s go-to hairstylists. The talent has worked with Lori Harvey, Jennifer Lopez, and many more. While we won’t be able to have Danielle sculpt our tresses daily, her day-to-night ponytail and knot bun tutorial is the perfect way to sprinkle her magic into our everyday routines.

To kick things off, it’s essential to prep your tresses the right way, and this is where Design Essentials’ products come into play. Danielle recommends using the Oat Protein & Henna Deep Cleansing Shampoo ($11, Designessentials.com) to clarify and remove buildup from your strands and the Honey Crème Moisture Retention Shampoo ($13, Designessentials.com) to gently nourish and restore moisture.

Next, Danielle uses the Almond Butter Express Instant Moisturizing Conditioner ($12, Designessentials.com) to help seal the cuticle with moisture and add shine. Then, she reaches for the Bamboo & Silk Leave-In Conditioner ($12, Designessentials.com) to soften and strengthen hair right before blow-drying. Once your mane is thoroughly dried, it’s time to get to the styling portion of this tutorial.

Step #1: Part a triangle shape of hair at the center of your crown. Part the section of hair down the middle and clip the pieces away.

Step #2: Pull your remaining strands into a high ponytail.

Step #3: Spray the Reflections Liquid Shine ($20, Designessentials.com) into the ponytail and flat iron it for a sleek look that remains in place.

Step #4: With the two front pieces parted, pull them back to create a middle part on either side. Smooth on a small amount of Sleek Max Edge Control ($13, Designessentials.com) to keep the hair down and close to the crown.

Step #5: Use a small ponytail holder to gather the remaining strands into your existing ponytail. Wrap any leftover strands around the ponytail and secure them in place with some sleek edge control at the base of the ponytail. Now your high ponytail is complete.

Step #6: For your night look, saturate the length of your ponytail with the Compositions Foaming Wrap Lotion ($15, Designessentials.com). Create a three-strand braid from top to bottom.

Source: Design Essentials / Design EssentialsStep #7: Twist the braid into a bun and leave about 2 inches of hair out at the end. Danielle says this gives the bun some flair and personality.

Step #8: Lastly, secure the bun in place with pins and spray the Reflections Liquid Shine on the ends that were left out. Smooth those strands with a flat iron and your night look is ready.

DON’T MISS:

Recreate Lori Harvey’s Sleek Sexy Bob With These Black-Owned Hair Products

TRIED IT! Design Essentials For Natural Hair Is Just What My Hair Needed

Here’s A Sleek And Chic Protective Style For Natural Girls This Summer

Recreate This Day To Night Hair Tutorial With Design Essentials X Celebrity Hairstylist Danielle Priano was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: