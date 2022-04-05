‘Don’t say gay:’ Bill similar to Florida’s introduced in Ohio

According to NBC4i, Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill has made its way to the Ohio Statehouse.
Two Republican state lawmakers introduced House Bill 616 on Tuesday to prohibit schools from teaching about “divisive or inherently racist concepts” – including sexual orientation and gender identity for students between kindergarten and third grade, according to the bill’s text.
The wording is similar to Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last week. Opponents referred to it as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and businesses such as The Walt Disney Company have said they will work to repeal it.
For the full NBC4 story click here
