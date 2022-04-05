Cincinnati: Early Voting For Ohio Begins May 3rd

Early voting for Ohio starts on May 3rd.
But 3 races will not be on the ballot. Ohio House, Ohio Senate, and State Central Committee. because of an ongoing dispute
A second primary date will be set for these races sometime later this year before the Nov. 8 general election.
The races you can vote on now include U.S. Congress, Senator, Governor, State Attorney General, State Auditor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, judicial candidates, local candidates and issues. (FOX19)
