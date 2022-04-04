Get The Look: H.E.R’s Springtime Grammy’s Hair & Makeup

H.E.R is one of our favorite red carpet beauties. Her hair, makeup, and fit are always on point. Behind her fashionable shades is stunning eye makeup with popping lashes. And this Grammy’s red carpet was no different. The Damage singer wore a canary and orange jumpsuit that paid homage to the Queen Of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

“I was actually inspired by Aretha Franklin tonight,” she told Laverne Cox on the E! red carpet. “It was one of her iconic looks, and she’s an icon.” Here’s how you can recreate H.E.R’s signature flowing locks and cool vibey style.

H.E.R. : MAKEUP BY MARISSA VOSSEN FOR L’OREAL PARIS

“My inspiration for tonight’s look was ‘Golden Beauty.’ Natural beauty glam enhanced by golden shimmer accents.”

· To start the base of the skin, apply L’Oréal Paris True Match Foundation to ensure the skin is fresh and dewy. Then, apply L’Oréal Paris True Match Eye Cream In a Concealer under the eyes. Set the look with L’Oréal Paris Infallible Loose Setting Powder.

· To create a natural, healthy glow, lightly apply L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Satin Blush to the cheekbones. Achieve an elevated glow by applying L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion on the cheekbones and bridge of the nose.

· To add a bit of shimmer to the eye apply L’Oréal Paris Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow.

· Next, apply the L’Oréal Paris Le Liner Signature in brown denim. With a fluffy brush buff it into the eyelid for a base of the eye.

· To open the eyes, apply L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara. Build up the lashes with 3-4 layers.

· After the eyeliner, lightly brush the L’Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Definer through the brows to solidify the look.

· To create a statement and complete the look use L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in the shade “Spice.” Rely on the shape of the lipstick to create the perfect pout.

H.E.R. : HAIR BY NINA MONIQUE FOR L’OREAL PARIS

“Today’s Grammy look was inspired by the beautiful Cher. I went for a retro 70’s look – a play on the bouncy curls and voluminous fluffy hair of the decade.”

· Prep the hair by washing with L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Curls No Build-Up Curls Micellar Shampoo with hyaluronic acid and castor oil for bouncy, hydrated curls.

· Next, mix L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Frizz Killer Serum and L’Oréal Paris EverPure Weightless Blow Dry Primer together for heat protection, to help reduce frizz, and to give your curls extra shine.

· Apply L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Precision Pen to fill any gaps in the hairline and around the baby hairs.

· Spray L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray all over to keep curls intact all night long.

