HBCU Climate Change Conference Could Spark Needed Conversations

The HBCU Community will come together for the 8th Annual HBCU Climate Change Conference next week.

The Deep South Center for Environmental Justice in collaboration will host the event in collaboration with Texas Southern University on April 13 – 16, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The goal of the conference is to unite HBCU faculty, students, researchers, climate professionals and environmental justice, and coastal community residents affected by detrimental weather caused by or related to climate change. The conference will work to help eliminate the gap between theory and the day-to-day realities of climate change. Issues such as climate justice, adaptation, community resilience, global climate problems, and other major climate change topics like transportation, energy sources, carbon emissions, and more will be discussed at the event as well.

Also, the conference will work to incorporate local high school students into the activities of the conference. These teenagers who are looking to attend College will have the opportunity to learn more about how climate science is an integral part of their lives. The activities will offer an introductory glimpse into the realities of climate change for these young students through computer-simulated games and other forms of engaging learning tools.

The conference was originally postponed until the Spring of 2022 due to the surge in the COVID19 Omicron Variant. But now the HBCU community will have an opportunity to come together to discuss and hopefully find some practical solutions to a very important issue.

In May of 2021, Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, spoke to theGrio about the importance of inclusion for HBCUs and becoming actively involved in the discussion on climate change.

“My first venture out in this COVID environment was to Howard University … it was to announce a $17 million opportunity at DOE [Department of Energy] offering to support college internships and research projects and opportunities and to bolster investment in underrepresented use in minority-serving institutions,” said Granholm.

“If you don’t have diverse researchers at the table, your research product, whatever it is, is going to not be as effective,” Granholm continued. “So, for example, when we have all this face recognition software out there, all this artificial intelligence, well, they’re the way MIS identifies African-American faces, especially in law enforcement. If you have more people of color who are on the teams doing the development of that software and that technology, then you will not have that problem.”

The conference will likely continue to serve as a vital step in helping to get more diversity in the conversations around climate change.

“We have to have diverse participation in the design of these products and the research of them,” stated Granholm. “And that’s why we need to increase the diversity in our laboratories, but of our stem, our science, technology, engineering, and math workforce.”

SEE ALSO:

President Biden Releases Funding Proposal For HBCUs, Shifts Pressure On Congress To Act

United Negro College Fund Launches HBCUv Platform To Advance Digital Learning, Cultivate Community

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 49 photos Launch gallery 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur 1 of 49 2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison 2 of 49 3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar 3 of 49 4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah 4 of 49 5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama 5 of 49 6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead 6 of 49 7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers 7 of 49 8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe 8 of 49 9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston 9 of 49 10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan 10 of 49 11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley 11 of 49 12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison 12 of 49 13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant 13 of 49 14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison 14 of 49 15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker 15 of 49 16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka 16 of 49 17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham 17 of 49 18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino 18 of 49 19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers 19 of 49 20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks 20 of 49 21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson 21 of 49 22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall 22 of 49 23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz 23 of 49 24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins 24 of 49 25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin 25 of 49 26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas 26 of 49 27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree 27 of 49 28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene 28 of 49 29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry 29 of 49 30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn 30 of 49 31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou 31 of 49 32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis 32 of 49 33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris 33 of 49 34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane 34 of 49 35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler 35 of 49 36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou 36 of 49 37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown 37 of 49 38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen 38 of 49 39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin 39 of 49 40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder 40 of 49 41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett 41 of 49 42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell 42 of 49 43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki 43 of 49 44. “Roots” by Alex Haley 44 of 49 45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison 45 of 49 46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho 46 of 49 47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake 47 of 49 48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup 48 of 49 49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 -- National Read A Book Day, which falls on Monday, couldn't come at a better time. Not only is the start of the school year upon us, what with students loading their backpacks with books and other study materials. But it is also a time when there is no shortage of books addressing certain unavoidable topics like race that fuel conversations in the classroom and at home. MORE: 5 Books Addressing Race That Every Teen Should Read And while there are many ways to stay informed in the age of the internet, opening up a book and reading it is a true throwback that provides experiences that aren't always accessible online. All of which is why at NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth. MORE: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. MORE: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors We tapped our brother and sister sites Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get their reading recommendations. Here are dozens of titles they said had an impact on them and that every Black youth should read.

HBCU Climate Change Conference Could Spark Needed Conversations was originally published on newsone.com