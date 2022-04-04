Cincy
HomeCincy

Do You Know Ohio’s Signature Drink?

Traditional and well known red cocktail - Bloody Mary.

Source: vm / Getty

From the state bird to the state candy, and the official signature drink each state has their own thing they claim as its own.  But some of the state drinks are a little bit odd, for example, milk is the state drink for 19 American States.  Then there are certain signature state drinks that make complete sense like sweet tea with vodka from South Carolina or Jack Daniel’s from Tennessee.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

But did you know that Ohio’s official signature drink was the Bloody Mary?  We sure didn’t but since Ohio’s official juice is tomato juice it makes a lot of sense.  While most bartenders like to add their own spin or flair to this popular cocktail, the base ingredients to make your own should include tomato juice, vodka, and a blend of spices.

Neighboring state drinks include water for Indiana, the Mint Julep for Kentucky, craft beer for Pennsylvania, and The Hummer for Michigan.

Check out the national list by Stacker here

GYMNASTICS-OLY-2016-RIO

Famous Ohioans

33 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans

 

The Latest:

Do You Know Ohio’s Signature Drink?  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Leave a Reply

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

#BlackGirlMagic Grammy Moments We’re Still Talking About

 3 hours ago
04.04.22

My Trip To Charlottesville, Virginia Taught Me The…

 3 hours ago
04.04.22

Mo’Nique And Lee Daniels Make Amends After Years…

 2 days ago
04.02.22

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Platinum Blonde Hairstyle On…

 3 days ago
04.01.22
Photos