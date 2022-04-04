Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Woman Crashes Into A Pole W/ 4 Kids In Her SUV

A woman who said to have drugs in her system crashed her SUV with her 4 children in them.

According to the police she was found with a cut straw with residue and a marijuana pipe in the vehicle.

Norwood police wrote in court records they arrested Shannon McIntosh on multiple charges Saturday shortly after she fled the crash on Sherman Avenue, court records show.

The children are 4, 6, 10 and 12, according to her criminal complaints.(FOX19)

Please pray for her and the kids.

Cincinnati: Woman Crashes Into A Pole W/ 4 Kids In Her SUV  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Leave a Reply

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Mo’Nique And Lee Daniels Make Amends After Years…

 2 days ago
04.02.22

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Platinum Blonde Hairstyle On…

 3 days ago
04.01.22

Ol’ Dirty Bastard Documentary On The Way Via…

 3 days ago
04.01.22

Arrest Made In Murder Of Young Thug’s Baby…

 3 days ago
04.04.22
Photos