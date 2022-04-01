Megan the Stallion is rocking a brand new platinum ‘do that we’re already obsessed with!

Taking to Instagram today, the “Savage” rapper shared her brand new hairstyle consisting of a platinum blonde ombre look that was everything! She rocked the new hairstyle in a short, blunt cut with bouncy curls and wore the style parted over to one side of her gorgeous face. As for the ensemble, she rocked an all-jean outfit including a jean crop top and blue jean pants. She paired the look with a matching blue Chanel purse and wore minimal jewelry, only rocking a blinged-out necklace, ring, and bracelet on her wrist.

For her first post, she shared an animated Instagram Reel where she modeled the bouncy look to perfection. “When it still move in thee jeans @fashionnova,” she captioned the IG video. Check it out below.

She then shared an IG carousel where she modeled the look from different angles. “Im in love with yellow diamonds , that’s how I’ve been building my set up lately all custom just for me outfit @fashionnova,” she captioned this photo set. Check it out below.

“It turned out cool ,” one of Meg’s 28 million Instagram followers wrote underneath the gorgeous photo set while another commented, “WOWW ,” while another simply said, “Love it .”

We’re loving this look on the self-proclaimed Hot Girl!

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Platinum Blonde Hairstyle On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

