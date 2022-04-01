Cincinnati: Congratulations To Xavier University On Winning The NIT Championship

Congratulations to Xavier University on winning the NIT championship.
This is the Musketeers’ first championship in the NIT since 1958.
We are so proud of Cincinnati sports from the Bengals to the high school teams we are on a roll with winning.
Colby Jones had a team-high 21 points.
Keep up the good work.
Team USA Men’s Basketball Captures 16th Gold Medal After Besting France At Tokyo Olympics
Team USA Men’s Basketball Captures 16th Gold Medal After Besting France At Tokyo Olympics
U-S-A 🇺🇸🥇@TeamUSA x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/R6PI3w8KQS— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 7, 2021
GOLD FOR USA❗🏅— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 7, 2021
This is the 16th gold medal for Team USA men's basketball. The next closest country has two. pic.twitter.com/8xRa5jf8It
Coach Pop in the team USA locker room after beating France. pic.twitter.com/dySoriWsDY— At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) August 7, 2021
The ONLY thing better than Team USA basketball bringing home the Gold tonight is that Conservatives rooting against them will hate it.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 7, 2021
WIN-WIN! 🏀🇺🇲
Bruh Team USA lost a few practice games and we really had casuals out here giving us Ted Talks how Coach Pop (5 time nba champion) was incapable of coaching this team to gold— . (@RealKlayHours) August 7, 2021
LMFAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/8r49vo5oRS
Coach Popovich after Team USA’s loss to Nigeria— CoachTube.com (@thecoachtube) August 7, 2021
”I’m kind of glad it happened. That means nothing if we don’t learn from it. It could be the most important thing in this tournament for us."
Coach Pop was right 🏅pic.twitter.com/JfQO4SMf9t
The “woke” Team USA basketball team just won the Olympic gold medal. Get ready for Republican heads to explode!— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 7, 2021
Me talking shit about America all year— No Strayz (@NOSTRAYZ) August 7, 2021
Vs
Me when team usa basketball win gold pic.twitter.com/LkSekbIN2n
Well...all the feels here. Patty Mills leads Australia to the country's first ever Olympic Medal in Men's Basketball and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich finally gets the Gold Medal with Team USA, a dream he's had for decades. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/j1zjm8DRg3— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) August 7, 2021
Hell Yeah!!! Shoutout to Team USA Men’s Basketball team for bringing home that Gold Medal! In Kevin Durant we TRUST. Jrue Holiday with an impressive run over the last 4 months winning a NBA Championship and a Gold Medal!!! 🥇🥇🥇— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 7, 2021
Kevin Durant and Greg Popovich celebrating the Team USA gold medal in men’s basketball pic.twitter.com/veQ9kaoo5l— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) August 7, 2021
Region native and Merrillville High School graduate Gregg Popovich coached Team USA to a Gold Medal in Men's Basketball. pic.twitter.com/2DyS7M5zVg— Joseph S. Pete (@nwi_jsp) August 7, 2021
TEAM USA Basketball takes the 🥇— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) August 7, 2021
*claps in bald eagle*
There was a whole group of American basketball fans rooting against Team USA so they could push an agenda against KD.— Guru (@DrGuru_) August 7, 2021
I’m not letting anyone forget that…
Cincinnati: Congratulations To Xavier University On Winning The NIT Championship was originally published on rnbcincy.com