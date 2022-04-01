News
HomeNews

Black Man Spent Years In Prison–No Conviction

If anyone ever wondered why Black people avoid non-Black spaces, this is why.

Handcuffed Prisoner

Source: Erika Kyte / Getty

We all know that being the only Black person in a predominately white space can put one in the spotlight and with a target on their back if anything goes wrong. In the case of Emanuel Fair, it was that reality that cost a Black man more than eight years of his life—which he spent in lockup without a single conviction. Fair is now suing everyone involved with his imprisonment. 

According to Rolling Stone, Fair attended a Halloween party at the Valley View Apartments in Redmond, Washington, in 2008. It was essentially a small block party where numerous residents had their apartment doors open to party-goers. But Fair was not a resident. Fair had been staying with a friend, Leslie Potts. Fair didn’t know anyone else at the party, which he had no idea was taking place as he had just begun his stay in Potts’ apartment. So a few of Potts’ neighbors helped him pull together a “construction worker” costume to celebrate the festivities. Rolling Stone’s report noted that others who attended the party said he was relatively quiet—which makes sense if he knew next to no one—but mostly, he was referred to as “the Black guy,” as he was apparently the only Black man there.

And that’s exactly what made him the one and only suspect arrested when 24-year-old software engineer Arpana Jinaga, one of the party’s hosts, was found beaten, sexually assaulted, and strangled to death in her apartment on November 1 of that year.

The lead detective in the case, Brian Coat, reportedly looked through photos of the party when he noticed Fair, who he referred to as “the only African American male at the party,” which led Coat to feel he looked like an “outsider.” And that’s what racial profiling is all about. Being Black makes one hypervisible when a crime has been committed. All that has to happen is white people seeing a Black person and deciding they don’t belong—that’s enough to make us suspicious.

Now, it turned out Fair did have a criminal record—mostly juvenile offenses, but also a third-degree rape charge he spent three years in prison for. In that case, Fair had entered an Alford plea, which Rolling Stone noted “meant that he accepted the plea agreement while still maintaining his innocence — a common tactic when you can’t afford to go to trial. He spent three years in prison for the charge.”

More from Rolling Stone:

Rolling Stone’s account of Fair’s case and the investigation into Jinaga’s murder is based on more than a thousand pages of case files and legal documents. They show that there was persuasive evidence against at least six other suspects that the detectives were investigating — none of whom were Black, and none of whom spent a day in jail for Jinaga’s murder. Fair’s lawsuit claims the detectives on the case “ignored and failed to gather evidence that did not align with their theory of the case.” It also alleges they treated Fair so differently than the white suspects that “the treatment can only be viewed as racial discrimination.”

The case files show breaches of protocol that span from careless errors — such as not training their detectives to change gloves between DNA samples and not securing key locations of the crime scene — to calling in a famous psychic medium to weigh in on the case. Those protocol failures, the suit alleges, in concert with the detectives’ apparent racial discrimination, deprived Emanuel Fair of his civil rights, and denied Arpana Jinaga any chance at justice.

“I’ve never seen a worse case,” says Corinne Sebren, one of Fair’s lawyers, who specializes in civil rights cases. “There’s very little justice left to salvage.” There is, however, a person trying to salvage a life interrupted, trying to return to life after a decade in purgatory, thanks to a legal system that still won’t concede it’s done anything wrong. 

These people really called in a psychic.

Investigators found Fair’s DNA in Jinaga’s apartment, but dozens of people had been in and out of her apartment so that didn’t mean much. But investigators also found a match on Jinaga’s robe and a roll of duct tape reportedly used to gag her. 

But DNA that didn’t match Fair was found on a bruise on Jinga’s wrist and on a tampon that had been removed from her body before her death. Police files “show that there are multiple other men in Jinaga’s life that had as much, if not more, evidence against them,” Rolling Stone reported, but only one man was arrested—the Black guy who didn’t belong. 

While Fair, who had been charged with first-degree murder, was being held in King County Jail on a seven-figure bail his family couldn’t afford, he had his first trial in 2017. The jury deadlocked and he was tried again in 2019 when a jury found him not guilty.

It was a crime in which there were no witnesses, no confessions, and, ultimately, no justice for Jinga.

And now Fair wants everyone involved in his imprisonment to say “I’m sorry” with their wallets.

If anyone ever wondered why Black people avoid non-Black spaces, this is why.

SEE ALSO:

Widow Of Julian Lewis Receives $4.8 Million Settlement After Fatal Shooting By Ga. Trooper Charged With Murder

Black Texas Student Wins $90k Settlement After Allegedly Harassed By Teachers For Refusing The Pledge Of Allegiance

Police killings 2020

124 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

122 photos Launch gallery

124 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 124 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

124 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 11:30 a.m. ET, Mar. 24, 2022 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police On March 19, Irvin D. Moorer Charley was shot and killed by Richland County police in Columbia, South Carolina.   Moorer Charley suffered from mental health issues. According to officials, deputies, John Anderson and Zachary Hentz were responding to a domestic violence call at the house of Connie Craig, the mother of the victim. When they arrived on the scene, Moorer Charley came outside and approached officers with a piece of wood in hand. Officers believed it to be a knife.  His brother pleaded with the deputies not to shoot because Moorer Charley didn’t have a gun and had a history of mental illness.  According to the body cam footage, which was edited and shared with the family, Moorer Charley slowly approached a deputy, the officer pointed his gun at him yelling for him to drop the knife. Another officer then tased Moorer Charley, but the taser had little affect on him. The deputy who yelled at Moorer Charley to drop his weapon then shoots him seven times until Moorer Charley falls to the ground. Moorer Charley’s family has demanded the full video be released to the public, but Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott believes the shooting isn’t something everyone needs to see.  https://twitter.com/MakaylaEvans21/status/1506689894244134927?s=20&t=__i5SQuqNE0E0ErCvCo_FQ Lott also defended the actions of his deputies basically stating they did what they had to do.  “We can’t expect these deputies to go out here and be killed,” said Lott in a statement to the AP. “They have to protect themselves. And that’s what this deputy did yesterday. He protected himself.” But the family’s attorney Shaquana Cuttino believes deputies had no right to kill Moorer Charley. “We believe officers could have disarmed Mr. Charley easily and without the use of deadly force,” said Cuttin. “Yet they came in with guns blazing.” The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be investing the incident with an internal investigation, then a prosecutor will decide if the shooting was justified. Moorer Charley's name joins a long list of too many other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford, and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Black Man Spent Years In Prison–No Conviction  was originally published on newsone.com

Leave a Reply

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram…

 8 hours ago
04.01.22

Chloe Bailey Strips Down To Tease Her New…

 20 hours ago
03.31.22

Nicki Debuts New Waist Length Pink Hair On…

 20 hours ago
03.31.22

Tucker Carlson Criticizes Cardi B For WAP Video…Again

 24 hours ago
03.31.22
Photos