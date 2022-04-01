LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion.

The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic Dinner hosted by Grady Spivey and Busta Rhymes at the Brooklyn Chop House. She oozed modern-day angel vibes in a sheer white Dior blouse, matching pants, and white pointy toe booties. She accessorized the look with a silver box clutch purse.

LaLa’s date for the night was Arrogant Tae, the mastermind behind most of her wigs and hairstyles. Tae is known for slaying the hair of our favorite celebrities, including Nicki Minaj.

Actor Omar Epps was also in attendance. The three posed for a few photos while at the Katastic Dinner.

LaLa has a lot of great projects coming up. Just two weeks ago she announced her return to season 2 of the Starz drama series BMF. “I’m locked in!!! Season 2 of BMF thank you @50cent & @tvsrandyhuggins this is the one who’s ready for Season 2??!!!!,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

I love this for her. Get the bag, and look good doing it. What do you think?

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

