A lot of people are without power today due to high winds.
Some trees are down in some areas in the city.
A tree fell into a trailer at Eastgate Village Mobile Home Park on Ohio 125 in Amelia just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Clermont County dispatchers. No injuries were reported.
Just over 9,000 Duke Energy customers are without power, mostly in southern Ohio, according to the utility’s website. Hamilton and Clermont counties were hit the hardest.
At the height of the high winds, power was out to more than 18,000.(Fox19)
Devastating Hurricane Ida Photos And Videos Show Powerful Storm Wreaking Havoc On Katrina’s 16th Anniversary
Devastating Hurricane Ida Photos And Videos Show Powerful Storm Wreaking Havoc On Katrina’s 16th Anniversary
1.Source:Getty 1 of 21
2.Source:Getty 2 of 21
3.Source:Getty 3 of 21
4.Source:Getty 4 of 21
5.
5 of 21
5:04 pm. Houma getting raked by #Hurricane #IDA’s inner eyewall. Very destructive winds. Near whiteout. Lots of flying debris. This place is gonna look different tomorrow. A mean storm. pic.twitter.com/DyInmhi7Mo— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 29, 2021
6.Source:Getty 6 of 21
7.Source:Getty 7 of 21
8.Source:Getty 8 of 21
9.Source:Getty 9 of 21
10.Source:Getty 10 of 21
11.Source:Getty 11 of 21
12. Hurricane Ida Bears Down On Louisiana As A Major StormSource:Getty 12 of 21
13.Source:Getty 13 of 21
14.Source:Getty 14 of 21
15.Source:Getty 15 of 21
16.Source:Getty 16 of 21
17.Source:Getty 17 of 21
18. Ida Battering Louisiana With Winds Stronger Than KatrinaSource:Getty 18 of 21
19.Source:Getty 19 of 21
20.Source:Getty 20 of 21
21.Source:Getty 21 of 21
Cincinnati: People Without Power In The Tri-State Due To High Winds was originally published on rnbcincy.com