Cincinnati: A Car Crashed Into A School Pole In The OTR

A car crashed into a school pole in the OTR.

According to the police, an SUV struck a utility pole and Rothenberg Preparatory Academy early Wednesday.

Via Fox19

No injuries were reported when the vehicle was spotted hitting the building at about 6 a.m.

A 911 caller reported seeing three teenagers run away.

Power lines are down, and Duke Energy was called to fix the pole, which 911 callers said was leaning.

