Well, the slap heard across the world has defiantly benefited Chris Rock’s pockets. The demand to see his upcoming Ego Death World Tour has been going crazy in various markets since Rock was slapped by Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage.
The tour was originally only slated for one show in Cincinnati at the Taft Theatre but now you can see him on June 9th and 10th at the Taft Theatre. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at all Ticketmaster locations or log onto ticketmaster.com or Tafttheatre.org
50 Cent Clowns Chris Rock After Will Smith Slap Because Of Course
50 Cent Clowns Chris Rock After Will Smith Slap Because Of Course
There’s no way 50 cent is a real human 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/osEdqHwRJo— SOLODOLO (@solomankhalifa8) March 28, 2022
Lupita, when it finally dawned on her that the vicious slap Will Smith meted on Chris Rock was not scripted pic.twitter.com/niKV6s45Il— Eric (@ItheWaWambui) March 28, 2022
Will’s been holding all that anger in since this convo pic.twitter.com/DStJadXd0l— Tier (@TierRaiders22) March 28, 2022
Word !😂😂#Tupac @50cent #Viral #hiphop pic.twitter.com/Gv8KXPL7G8— Storyz Kreed (@storyzk7) March 28, 2022
50 cent is one of the funniest niggas on the internet.— Shamye (@Terrizle) March 28, 2022
Additional Chris Rock Show Added to Cincinnati Stop was originally published on rnbcincy.com