Additional Chris Rock Show Added to Cincinnati Stop

Chris Rock Ego Tour Cincinnati

Well, the slap heard across the world has defiantly benefited Chris Rock’s pockets.  The demand to see his upcoming Ego Death World Tour has been going crazy in various markets since Rock was slapped by Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage.

The tour was originally only slated for one show in Cincinnati at the Taft Theatre but now you can see him on June 9th and 10th at the Taft Theatre.  Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at all Ticketmaster locations or log onto ticketmaster.com or Tafttheatre.org

[caption id="attachment_1155827" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty[/caption] Remember when 50 Cent got attention because of his bars and beats? That's still in the past but he was sure to comment on Will Smith's now infamous slap to the jaw of Chris Rock during Sunday night's (March 27) Oscars telecast. Apparently, Ferrari considered the ramifications and staging of the incident, the Oscars with the entire world watching, as the best and most opportune moment to smack people he may have issues with. "You have to win Oscars to do this kinda sh*t. after i win i'm gonna slap the sh*t out of a few people. LOL," was Fif's caption of a photo of a teary-eyed Smith's acceptance speech after winning Best Actor in a Male Leading Role category.

