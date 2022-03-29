News
Philly Launches Program To Slow Gun Violence Crisis

The city recorded a total of 120 murders as of March 28, up an alarming 3% compared to last year.

 

Philadelphia saw a grim uptick in murders this month. According to Axios, the city recorded a total of 120 murders as of March 28, up an alarming 3 percent compared to last year.  In 2020, 561 murders were reported throughout the city, “the highest total ever recorded,” the publication noted. Now, officials from the City of Brotherly Love are working to quell the violence with a new crime hotline initiative that will give residents access to resources on gun violence prevention and safety tips.

