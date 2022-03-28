Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B “No Love,” Soulja Boy “Catch Me A Body” & More | Daily Visuals 3.28.22

Summer ’22 is just around the corner and with the weather set to heat up y’all know some of your favorite artists would begin to showcase their summer bods and today we have three thick young women doing just that and we ain’t mad one bit.

In the visuals to “No Love,” Summer Walker, Cardi B, and SZA wear the hell outta some lingerie, body tight dresses and bikinis while grooving to the beat and seducing the camera as best they can. They killed it. Just sayin.’

Soulja Boy meanwhile seems ready for all the smoke with Pete Davidson on Kanye’s behalf and for his clip to “Catch Me A Body” flaunts all kinds of ice and cars while kicking it at home, sippin on some lean.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Buddy, Peewee Longway, and more.

SUMMER WALKER, SZA & CARDI B – “NO LOVE”

SOULJA BOY – “CATCH ME A BODY”

VINCE STAPLES – “ROSE STREET”

BUDDY – “HOOCHIE MAMA”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “TRAPPIN ALL DAY”

DOE BOY – “WANNA SEE A DEAD BODY”

CAPOLOW – “ICARLY”

SAINT JHN – “FOR THE SQUADRON”

BIGG UNCCC – “LETTER TO FLIPPA”

