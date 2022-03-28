Tyler Perry Says That His “Madea Voice” Comes Out During Sex

For some actors, playing a character that goes on to become a cultural fan-favorite can often turn into a lifelong bond — sequels, prequels and maybe even a cartoon series are just some of the ways they get tied into the role for life.
Tyler Perry and his unmistakeable portrayal as Madea, most recently in the 2022 Netflix film A Madea Homecoming, has become so bonded together that it’s impossible to see one without the other. It appears the famed movie mogul feels the same way about his female alter ego, so much so that he might even be getting into “Madea mode” while in the bedroom.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
While sitting down with Vanity Fair for one of their classic lie detector tests — the same one that made those Keke Palmer memes go viral a few years back — Perry slipped up and jokingly admitted to using his distinct Madea voice while in conversation. “Never — um, no,” he says while jokingly clearing his throat. After giving a sly look to the polygraph examiner, he goes on to admit, “Sometimes. Once. On occasion — OK, during sex,” before singing a rendition of “Hello” by Adele in the key of Madea.
While we’re certain Perry meant it all in good fun, which the full interview proves to be overall, many reacted questionably to his TMI confession. Some deemed it as weird and cringe-worthy due to Madea’s screeching tone, while others egged on his fetish and gave him props for sparking a new kink.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Watch the full interview below and let us know what side of the “Madea Goes XXX” debate you’re siding with on this one.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Fans Lusts Over Tyler Perry After He Posted This Thirst Trap On Social Media [PHOTO]
Fans Lusts Over Tyler Perry After He Posted This Thirst Trap On Social Media [PHOTO]
1.
1 of 7
Hold on y'all... Now, hear me out... pic.twitter.com/IxBrJmzI9M— Key. (@keywilliamss) October 21, 2020
2.
2 of 7
Tyler Perry lookin like my type 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hf4nc8hAmP— ♡ (@itsjusteri_) October 22, 2020
3.3 of 7
4.
4 of 7
Tyler Perry if u don’t stop with these pics. I am at work and ur tweet came through I open it and I hollered. Ur facial expression saying. Yes it’s me a black man doing whatever the. Hell. I want to do. I can say more but I got to get bk to work. I love it.! U made my day!— Louvada Jones (@LouvadaJ) October 21, 2020
5.
5 of 7
Got damn!. . . Did everyone know Tyler Perry was out here looking like a yummy meal, and no one reminded me?!. . . 😳😯😏 Sup Zaddy.! ✌🏾🙄 pic.twitter.com/hZZEQkzfXc— Beeshy (づ￣ ³￣)づ (@BeeshGuz) October 22, 2020
6.
6 of 7
Imagine Tyler Perry beating down your walls and then going "Hellurrrr" when you look back at him jsnsganslsksbs 😭😭😭😭😭— 🌺Erika - with a 'k'🌺 (@EriPDev) October 22, 2020
7.
7 of 7
Hey Tyler... pic.twitter.com/nI15iqur6e— Juanya' (@JuanyaMoss) October 21, 2020
Tyler Perry Says That His “Madea Voice” Comes Out During Sex was originally published on blackamericaweb.com