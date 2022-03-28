Tiffany Haddish Calls Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock A “Beautiful Moment”

The world was in shock as Will Smith walked onto the stage of the 94th Academy Awards to slap Chris Rock, but comedian Tiffany Haddish is calling the moment beautiful.
Of course, the incident has been very controversial but Haddish, who co-starred in the 2017 “Girls Trip” film with Jada Pinkett-Smith says the moment meant so much to her.
“When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me,” she told PEOPLE at the Governors Ball after the show. “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you. And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”
Jada Pinkett Smith Makes Light Of Her Alopecia Complexities On Instagram
The actress and comedian did say that Chris Rock and Will Smith are friends and she questioned why Rock would even joke about Jada’s shaved head. When the host was introducing the award for Best Documentary, he joked saying, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya.” It seemed from her shaved head that Jada has been open recently about her hair loss due to alopecia.
“Why would you do that? He didn’t even run the joke by her, but she was hurt though,” continued Haddish. “If she wouldn’t have been hurt, [Will] probably wouldn’t have said nothing. But you could see he was clearly… And they exploited it. They exploited her, so ‘I have to do something’… He protected his wife.”
It was after the joke and Jada’s face of disgust when Will walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock. After he slapped him and walked back to his seat, he proceeded to yell “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”
“Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” said Rock — and Will replied with the same line again. Haddish later confirmed that Will is doing well after slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.
