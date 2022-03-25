Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Apple Watts Hospitalized After Severe Car Accident

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Apple Watts x Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

Source: VH1 / VH1

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apple Watts was in a crash on early Wednesday morning (March 23) in Baker, California. She has been hospitalized and unfortunately, she is reportedly “unresponsive.”

According to reports, the vehicle Watts was traveling in, a black Mercedes, flipped multiples after crashing with a Ford F250 pickup truck on the I-15 while travelling between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Watts, who appeared on Season 5 and 6 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is said to have suffered “major injuries,” per the California Highway Patrol. TMZ adds that a passenger who was inside the F250 assisted Watts in getting out her car, which was lit on fire. She was then air-lifted to a nearby hospital in Nevada.

According to the Shade Room, which reports she crashed with a diesel truck, Watts’ injuries include a fractured skull, a broken spine, and a shattered arm, per the reality star’s sister.

Our prayers go out to Apple Watts and we wish her a speedy recovery.

 

‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Apple Watts Hospitalized After Severe Car Accident  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
10 items

Feet Flasher Doja Cat Quits Music After Paraguay…

 9 hours ago
03.26.22

‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Apple Watts Hospitalized After…

 9 hours ago
03.26.22

Male Birth Control Pill Highly Effective In Early…

 11 hours ago
03.26.22

Kobe Bryant’s Estate To Continue Business Relationship With…

 12 hours ago
03.26.22
Photos
Close