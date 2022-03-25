Congrats to Cincinnati’s own Smale Park.
Smale has been nominated for USA Today’s best riverwalk.
As of Thursday, the Cincinnati park is in second place behind the Detroit International RiverWalk. Detroit’s riverwalk won the contest in 2021.
“At Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati, visitors can watch the river traffic float by, cycle along the Ohio River Trail, buy fresh produce at the Castellini Esplanade farmers market, cool off in the Fath Fountain or stop to smell the flowers in the Gardner Family Grove and Rose Garden,” the USA Today website reads. (Fox19)
Cincinnati: Smale Riverfront Park Nominated For USA Today’s Best Riverwalk was originally published on rnbcincy.com