Cincy
HomeCincy

Masks optional everywhere in Ohio on latest CDC COVID-19 map

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

According to NBC4i, every Ohio county is green on the Centers for Disease Control’s latest COVID-19 risk map, indicating that the federal health agency recommends no one needs to wear face coverings.

The new weekly map, published Thursday night, has all 88 counties at the lowest of three “community levels.” At green, the CDC leaves masks as a personal choice for everyone regardless of their risk to COVID-19.

In counties at a high community level (orange), people are urged to wear masks indoors. At medium (yellow), masks are possible for high-risk people if their doctor recommends it.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Masks optional everywhere in Ohio on latest CDC COVID-19 map  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
10 items

Feet Flasher Doja Cat Quits Music After Paraguay…

 9 hours ago
03.26.22

‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Apple Watts Hospitalized After…

 9 hours ago
03.26.22

Male Birth Control Pill Highly Effective In Early…

 11 hours ago
03.26.22

Kobe Bryant’s Estate To Continue Business Relationship With…

 12 hours ago
03.26.22
Photos
Close