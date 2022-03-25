According to NBC4i, a South African woman was arrested at John Glenn International Airport Thursday for allegedly sending synthetic drugs to Ohio prisons.
Tanya Baird, 46, of South Africa, was arrested by federal agents on charges that she mailed 69 packages — 34 of which were delivered to southern Ohio — to people incarcerated in the U.S. that contained K2, a synthetic cannabinoid, and Suboxone, a prescription medicine used to treat opioid addictions, from June to August 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
Baird, who appeared in federal court Thursday, reportedly obtained K2 from China and doused legal documents with the substance from South Africa before mailing them to the U.S., the release said.
On some occasions, the attorney’s office said another unnamed person delivered the packages on behalf of Baird to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction facilities, where the person collected proceeds from incarcerated people.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Watch: Taye Diggs Talks About Being Labeled A “White Boy” & Remembers Becoming A “Heartthrob” In Upcoming ‘Uncensored’ Episode
- Ted Cruz's Hypocrisy On 'Antiracism' School Curriculum
- ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Apple Watts Hospitalized After Severe Car Accident
- Masks optional everywhere in Ohio on latest CDC COVID-19 map
- Male Birth Control Pill Highly Effective In Early Tests
- Kobe Bryant’s Estate To Continue Business Relationship With Nike
- Ginni Thomas Texts To Ex-White House Chief Revealed
- South African woman mailed 34 packages of synthetic drugs to Ohio prisons
- Cincinnati: Smale Riverfront Park Nominated For USA Today’s Best Riverwalk
- Advocacy Group Alleges NCAA Conspiring Against Black Athletes
South African woman mailed 34 packages of synthetic drugs to Ohio prisons was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com