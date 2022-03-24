Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Person Found Dead After A College Hill Fire

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Our prayers are going out to the family and friends of a man that lost his life in a condominium fire College Hill.

Via Fox19

Around 1:45 p.m., first responders arrived at the Hammond North Condominium on Hamilton Avenue for a “long fall” 911 call, according to Acting Fire Chief Mark Sanders.

The man was found responsive on the backside of the building, Sanders explained. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While at the condominium complex, firefighters heard fire alarms going off and discovered an unoccupied unit on the 12th floor where the fire was, Sanders said.

 

Cincinnati: A Person Found Dead After A College Hill Fire  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Celebrate National Cocktail Day With Martell Cognac’s ‘Cocktail…

 11 hours ago
03.24.22

Meagan Good Shows Off Her Bikini Body While…

 23 hours ago
03.23.22
8 items

Nicki Minaj Crosses Out Cardi B, Megan Thee…

 1 day ago
03.23.22
10 items

Alleged Sawed-Off Shooter Tory Lanez Launches “KEEP OUR…

 1 day ago
03.23.22
Photos
Close