Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: The Water Works System Is Down And No One Can Pay Their Bill

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

If you were trying to pay your water bill and couldn’t… The reason is that the system is down.

The outage affects customers’ ability to pay their water and sewer bills. Payments can’t be taken over the phone or through GCWW’s customer portal, nor can payments mailed in or dropped off be processed into the system.

It isn’t clear customers have any way to pay their bill at all while the outage is in effect.

GCWW will not charge fees or shut off water service due to nonpayment. (Fox19)

That’s good I’m glad they will not shut off people’s water.

Cincinnati: The Water Works System Is Down And No One Can Pay Their Bill  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

It’s Official: Beyoncé Confirmed To Perform At 2022…

 22 hours ago
03.22.22

Saweetie Reveals She Was ‘In Shock’ Once She…

 23 hours ago
03.22.22

Ciara Will Join The Cast Of Blitz Bazawule’s…

 1 day ago
03.22.22

TRIED IT: i-Envy’s Magnetic Lash Kit Are The…

 1 day ago
03.22.22
Photos
Close