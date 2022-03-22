Cincinnati: The Bengals Release CB Trae Waynes To Save On Cap Space

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Bengals needed some cap space so they released veteran CB Trae Waynes in order to save at leave 10.8 million in cap space.

What are your thoughts on this?

Via Fox19

Waynes, who signed a three-year, $42 million deal in 2020, started only four regular-season games for Cincinnati in his two seasons with the team.

The defensive back was drafted in No. 11 overall in 2015 by the Minnesota Vikings.

While Waynes won’t be back in 2022, cornerback Eli Apple is returning to the Bengals.

