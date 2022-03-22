Cincy
Cincinnati: The Bengals Release CB Trae Waynes To Save On Cap Space

The Bengals needed some cap space so they released veteran CB Trae Waynes in order to save at leave 10.8 million in cap space.

What are your thoughts on this?

Waynes, who signed a three-year, $42 million deal in 2020, started only four regular-season games for Cincinnati in his two seasons with the team.

The defensive back was drafted in No. 11 overall in 2015 by the Minnesota Vikings.

While Waynes won’t be back in 2022, cornerback Eli Apple is returning to the Bengals.

Hundreds of people showed up at Washington Park to cheer on the Bengals and their great season and making it to the Big Game. The Bengals came up a little short, but the fans were so excited about this year’s season. The Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval emceed the event and he brought his friends out Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Also, Bengals Owner Mike Brown and Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor hit the stage.

 

