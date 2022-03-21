LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

And another one! Lil Kim brought the color and the sparkle to a birthday party performance this weekend. The pint size Award-winning rapper served face and curves in a sheer, sequins dress by Angel Brinks.

The designer gave us a first look at the dress via her Instagram page. In a post she wrote, “So lovely @lilkimthequeenbee out & about in one of my favorites! Shop my “Ready to Ship” collection! Click the link in my bio!”

Kim paired the dress with multicolored strappy sandals and an extra long ponytail.

Kim joked that she was booked to perform at the birthday party, but had so much fun she felt like it was her party too. “Imagine getting booked at private birthday party and U end up having so much fun like it was your birthday too. Now U are friends with all the sexy birthday girls and plan to meet up every Friday ,” she wrote.

Lil Kim’s fashion is always the talk of the town, but this time around fans fixated on her perfectly crafted ponytail.

Social media user raqi_4real wrote, “ ” That ponytail

” Rapper and former reality TV star Somaya Reece said, “Come on pony

” While another enthusiastic fan commented, “Snatching my soul like I gotta death wish – damn MUVA you is FINE!

We agree! Lil Kim has been hitting us with some haute looks, and we love to see it. The Queen Bee is a Hip Hop and fashion icon, and she takes that job seriously. She’s been creating trends since her reign in the ’90s, and it doesn’t look like she will let up anytime soon. What do you think?

Lil Kim Serves Hair And Fashion Envy In A High Ponytail And Angel Brinks Dress

