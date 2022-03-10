Cincinnati’s Women in History: Sheryl Long

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Sheryl Long has been serving as Assistant City Manager for the City of Cincinnati since April 7, 2019.

In this role she helps manage various City operations, utilities and regulatory departments. Her primary responsibilities include interfacing with the Departments of Public Services, Citizen Complaint Authority, Emergency Communications Center, Office of Environment and Sustainability, Transportation & Engineering, as well as the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati, and Greater Cincinnati Water Works. She also acts as the liaison to the Cincinnati Health Department.

Mrs. Long brings a wealth of public and private experience to the City of Cincinnati. She previously served as the City Administrator for the City of North College Hill for over three years. This position required wearing a variety of hats as job responsibilities included collaborating with private-sector entities on various economic development projects, working with the State and other government entities on grant opportunities, and managing North College Hill’s multimillion-dollar annual budget.

Mrs. Long also received firsthand experience supervising multiple municipal departments including finance, public safety, public utilities, planning, building inspections, public works, and parks. She was chief negotiator in North College Hill’s labor negotiations and was principally responsible for maintaining strong relationships between the City and its various employee labor unions. Ms. Long led North College Hill’s city communications prior to being promoted to City Administrator.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In addition to her public service experiences, Mrs. Long has a decade of marketing experience in the private sector (2003-2013). She used her communications skills to help market and promote millions of dollars in real-estate and economic development projects.

Mrs. Long earned a Bachelor of Arts from Miami University and a Master of Arts in Marketing from Southern New Hampshire University.

In her spare time Mrs. Long enjoys spending time with her husband “Al,” her sons Albert and Almar, and stepdaughter Alaria.

Famous Ohioans 18 photos Launch gallery Famous Ohioans 1. George Clooney Source: 1 of 18 2. Eddie Levert Source: 2 of 18 3. Lebron James Source: 3 of 18 4. Anita Baker Source: 4 of 18 5. Gerald Levert Source: 5 of 18 6. John Legend Source: 6 of 18 7. Katie Holmes Source: 7 of 18 8. Dave Chappelle Source: 8 of 18 9. Kid Cudi Source: 9 of 18 10. Steven Spielberg Source: 10 of 18 11. Drew Carey Source: 11 of 18 12. Nancy Wilson Source: 12 of 18 13. Sarah Jessica Parker Source: 13 of 18 14. Neil Armstrong Source: 14 of 18 15. Phillip Michael Thomas Source: 15 of 18 16. Thomas Edison Source: 16 of 18 17. Kym Whitley Source: 17 of 18 18. Steve Harvey Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Ohioans Famous Ohioans

The Latest:

Cincinnati’s Women in History: Sheryl Long was originally published on rnbcincy.com