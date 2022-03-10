Cincinnati's Women in History
HomeCincinnati's Women In History

Cincinnati’s Women in History: Lauren M. White

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Lauren M. White Cincinnati Women in History Honoree

Source: Lauren M. White / Lauren M. White

Lauren M. White is a poet, writer, and spoken word artist from Cincinnati, Ohio.  In 2019, she published a poetry book titled Cries from the Dark Side of the Moon. She has a passion for highlighting issues surrounding identity, social injustice, and social inequity. She is a proud double Bearcat with her BBA in Marketing, certification in Public Relations, and her master’s degree in Educational Studies with a focus in Higher Education Leadership from the University of Cincinnati. Since a young age, she has always had a deep appreciation for reading, performing, and people. She’s always been a writer and performer; however, she did not start performing her poetry until she became a student. Lauren remains an active member in her community through her work (at her alma mater UC), church (Light of the World), sorority (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.), and Ladies of Leadership where she serves as role model for young girls and currently serves as a board member. She believes in the power of connection and storytelling and continues to highlight what matters to her most through her writing. You can learn more about Lauren’s current writings and upcoming events at her website laurenmwhite.com.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Famous Ohioans

18 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans

 

The Latest:

Cincinnati’s Women in History: Lauren M. White  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Brooklyn Artist Melissa Sutherland Moss Talks “First Lady”…

 20 hours ago
03.21.22

72 Where!?: Tamron Hall’s Mother Proves Black Doesn’t…

 20 hours ago
03.21.22

Anika Kai Shows Us How To Add A…

 21 hours ago
03.21.22

The House Of Representatives Passes The CROWN Act…

 2 days ago
03.20.22
Photos
Close