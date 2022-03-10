LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lauren M. White is a poet, writer, and spoken word artist from Cincinnati, Ohio. In 2019, she published a poetry book titled Cries from the Dark Side of the Moon. She has a passion for highlighting issues surrounding identity, social injustice, and social inequity. She is a proud double Bearcat with her BBA in Marketing, certification in Public Relations, and her master’s degree in Educational Studies with a focus in Higher Education Leadership from the University of Cincinnati. Since a young age, she has always had a deep appreciation for reading, performing, and people. She’s always been a writer and performer; however, she did not start performing her poetry until she became a student. Lauren remains an active member in her community through her work (at her alma mater UC), church (Light of the World), sorority (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.), and Ladies of Leadership where she serves as role model for young girls and currently serves as a board member. She believes in the power of connection and storytelling and continues to highlight what matters to her most through her writing. You can learn more about Lauren’s current writings and upcoming events at her website laurenmwhite.com.

Cincinnati’s Women in History: Lauren M. White was originally published on rnbcincy.com