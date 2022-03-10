Cincinnati's Women in History
Cincinnati’s Women in History: Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith

Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith Cincinnati Women in History Honoree

Source: Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith / Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith

 

 

Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith is an educator and former professor. With Queens Village, she is taking her passion for Black Studies and Women & Gender Studies beyond the classroom to build stronger, more equitable relationships that benefit the greater community. She seeks to engage fixed mindsets as they relate to cultural identities. Meredith received her PhD in Educational Studies from the University o

Cincinnati. As Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Community Strategies at Cradle Cincinnati and Queens Village, she works with Black women to co-create sustainable communities that help reduce stress and, in turn, lower infant mortality in Cincinnati. In addition, she is a Field Professor at the University of Cincinnati Medical School.

 

 

Cincinnati's Women in History: Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith

