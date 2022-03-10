LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith is an educator and former professor. With Queens Village, she is taking her passion for Black Studies and Women & Gender Studies beyond the classroom to build stronger, more equitable relationships that benefit the greater community. She seeks to engage fixed mindsets as they relate to cultural identities. Meredith received her PhD in Educational Studies from the University o

Cincinnati. As Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Community Strategies at Cradle Cincinnati and Queens Village, she works with Black women to co-create sustainable communities that help reduce stress and, in turn, lower infant mortality in Cincinnati. In addition, she is a Field Professor at the University of Cincinnati Medical School.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Famous Ohioans 18 photos Launch gallery Famous Ohioans 1. George Clooney Source: 1 of 18 2. Eddie Levert Source: 2 of 18 3. Lebron James Source: 3 of 18 4. Anita Baker Source: 4 of 18 5. Gerald Levert Source: 5 of 18 6. John Legend Source: 6 of 18 7. Katie Holmes Source: 7 of 18 8. Dave Chappelle Source: 8 of 18 9. Kid Cudi Source: 9 of 18 10. Steven Spielberg Source: 10 of 18 11. Drew Carey Source: 11 of 18 12. Nancy Wilson Source: 12 of 18 13. Sarah Jessica Parker Source: 13 of 18 14. Neil Armstrong Source: 14 of 18 15. Phillip Michael Thomas Source: 15 of 18 16. Thomas Edison Source: 16 of 18 17. Kym Whitley Source: 17 of 18 18. Steve Harvey Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Ohioans Famous Ohioans

The Latest:

Cincinnati’s Women in History: Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith was originally published on rnbcincy.com