Cincinnati: Metro Offering Free Rides

Metro is offering free rides this week due to high gas prices.

This is a good look. People can give their car a rest for a second.

Via Fox19

According to a news release, all Cincinnati Metro and Access routes will be fare-free for a week-long period in March.

The fare-free rides will begin Sunday, March 20, through Saturday, March 26.

CEO and General Manager Darryl Haley, said, “While other systems across the country have faced the difficult decision to cut service throughout the pandemic, we have actually added service, and now our customers can get more places throughout their community than ever before.”

