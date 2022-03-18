Former Klan Leader Disqualified From Running For Office

As much as Republicans love pointing out the Democrats started the Ku Klux Klan, it is an undeniable fact that here in the 21st century (and at least half the 20th for that matter) KKK members identify strongly with today’s Republican party. KKK members are showing up at GOP campaign rallies forcing the Republican candidates they’ve taken selfies with to work themselves up into a “wait, I don’t even know buddy” frenzy. Republican lawmakers are out here defending the Klan as protectors of law and order, and former grand wizard David Duke, who has run for office multiple times as a Republican, wanted credit for basically being a white supremacist template for Donald Trump’s presidency.
The KKK and the GOP are peanut butter and jelly. They’re Kool-aid and sugar. They’re ham and burger. They’re Ebony and Ivory except they’re really heavy on the ivory and they like their ebony chained up, sunken placed, or strung from a tree branch.
Anyway, a former KKK leader who tried to run for public office in Georgia as a Republican is big mad that he’s been disqualified for being a felon and he’s complaining because—sorry, let me just check my notes real quick—his civil rights have been violated.
Meet Chester Doles.
According to an investigation launched by CBS46, Doles, 61, is a former Klan leader-turned self-described “white civil rights activist” (which is basically like saying he’s a hot bowl of mayonnaise-turned lukewarm bowl of mayonnaise).
On March 8, Doles filed an affidavit to qualify to run for Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners District 3. CBS46 said it “received the signed document from the county when they confirmed that he qualified,” but after reporters from the network started poking around and asking local and state elections officials questions about Doles and his felony record, the Georgia Republican Party “confirmed they started looking into it after we brought it to their attention.”
Turns out the Republikkkant doesn’t qualify to run for anything in Georgia besides maybe commissioner of white bedsheets and flammable crosses. (I shouldn’t joke about that because it could actually be a thing in Ga.)
According to Georgia code, for a convicted felon to run for office they need two things—their civil rights restored and 10 years since their last prison stint. Doles had the latter locked down (so to speak), but according to the Georgia Republican Party, his rights “were not restored in time for the qualifying deadline,” which was March 8.
Doles was interviewed twice by CBS46 investigator Rachel Polansky.
“You were requesting a judge restore all your rights including running for office. Has that happened?” Polansky asked in February.
“That matter’s been resolved. It’s been cleared. I’m good to go,” Doles responded.
But to Doles’ Klan-derwear-soiling surprise, he was officially disqualified a month later. The next conversation he had with Polansky was subsequently hilarious.
“You had told me when we first talked that your rights had been restored by a judge. So that wasn’t the case?” Polansky asked.
“Well, I was asking,” Doles responded. “And it was not in the judge’s authority. He said it’s not that he doesn’t want to do it. He just lacks the authority. So that was the start and I’ve also filed with other departments and I’m gonna leave it right there.”
The, uh—the judge didn’t have that authority to make a court decision. This alternate Klan-iverse is something else, I tell ya’.
Polansky proceeded to ask Doles about the legally-binding affidavit he signed declaring his eligibility to run for office, and Doles continued to fumble through his word salad in explaining policy he didn’t appear to understand himself. (Klan I.Q. is basically I.QAnon, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone he doesn’t actually know sh**.)
“You can read the code. It seems like a gray area. There are parts that support me and there are parts against me. There is no intention to deliberately deceive anyone,” Doles said.
Later in the interview, Doles proceeded to cry white supremacist tears in the most kkkaucasified way imaginable.
“To make me walk around for the rest of my life with a scarlet letter and act like a second-class citizen is just wrong,” said the guy who used to lead a group known for lynching actual second-class citizens. “This case is more than me being on the ballot. It’s also looking at how convicted felons are treated after a certain period of time.”
While Black people and activists have long advocated for the restoration of voting rights and other civil rights for felons, this old kkkrusty piece of seasonless meat pie needs to slow his pasty-white role and cease trying to include himself in that particular cause.
“They have violated my civil rights,” the mother f***** Klan member continued. “We’re gonna ask for damages. My attorney is reviewing the case right now. They’ve caused me major damages. I have thousands of dollars in campaign signs, billboards, radio commercials.”
Booooy, don’t nobody want to see this fool’s kkkommercials or political arts and kkkrafts projects.
And if they do want to see them, they’re probably a Republican.
SEE ALSO:
Herschel Walker’s Hot Take On Evolution: If Man Came From Apes, Why Are There Still Apes?
The GOP Is Finally Realizing It Has A Marjorie Taylor Greene Problem
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. Residential quota 'Karen'
1 of 36
Every neighborhood has a Karen. It’s actually required by the Superior Residential Quota System. pic.twitter.com/eWgxQrIUIc 03— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) September 16, 2021
2. ‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’
Source:@FredTJoseph/twitter 2 of 36
At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand. pic.twitter.com/9MXwMiU3Qb— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021
3. School Committee ‘Karen’
3 of 36
4. Tigger flag Karen
4 of 36
Nosy woman complains about a flag pic.twitter.com/srQk12YmW9— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2021
5. Victoria's Secret Karen
5 of 36
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
6. Mailbox Karen
6 of 36
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
7. Karen goes shopping at Ross
7 of 36
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
8. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition8 of 36
9. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 9 of 36
10. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
10 of 36
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
11. Courtside Karen
11 of 36
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
12. Arlo SoHo Karen
12 of 36
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
13. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
13 of 36
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Becoming Abolitionists by Derecka Purnell (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
14. 'Karen' the angry neighbor14 of 36
15. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument15 of 36
16. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
16 of 36
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
17. St. Louis 'Karen'17 of 36
18. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men18 of 36
19. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
19 of 36
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
20. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video20 of 36
21. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
21 of 36
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
22. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait22 of 36
23. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’23 of 36
24. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
24 of 36
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
25. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"25 of 36
26. Karen's husband
26 of 36
27. Karen's other husband27 of 36
28.
28 of 36
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
29.
29 of 36
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
30.
30 of 36
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
31.
31 of 36
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
32.
32 of 36
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
33.33 of 36
34.
34 of 36
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
35.
35 of 36
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
36.
36 of 36
Former Klan Leader Disqualified From Running For Office was originally published on newsone.com