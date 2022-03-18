LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

According to CBS46, Young Thug’s baby mother, Lakevia Jackson was shot and killed at a bowling alley. Jackson was in attendance at a friend’s birthday party where a fight broke out. Following the fight the suspect waited 20 minutes outside of the bowling alley.

Once Lakevia came out she was shot and killed.

The victim’s mother says the fight all began over a bowling ball.

More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Young Thug, Gunna & Lil Meech Pay Homage to BMF at Red Carpet Premiere [Video]

RELATED: Young Thug And Friends at The StateFarm Arena

RELATED: Young Thug and Gunna Post Bail For 30 Inmates At Fulton County Jail [VIDEO]

HOMEPAGE

Report: Young Thug’s Baby Mom, Lakevia Jackson Shot & Killed at Bowling Alley was originally published on hotspotatl.com