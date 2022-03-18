Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Man Dead After A Shooting In Oakley

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

A man is dead after a shooting in Oakley around the target store.

According to Police, it happened around 12:30 pm on Thursday. this is so sad my heart and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim.

Officers found a man shot at the scene. EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

CPD identified the victim Thursday night as 24-year-old Alias Phillips. (Fox19)
It looks like this was a random act of violence.

Cincinnati: A Man Dead After A Shooting In Oakley  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Health Issues: ‘I’m Going…

 13 hours ago
03.17.22

Apryl Jones Jokingly Tries To Get Taye Diggs’…

 13 hours ago
03.17.22

Lizzo Gives A Colorful Keynote Chat At The…

 21 hours ago
03.17.22

Black, Openly Gay, And A Female CEO, Jesseca…

 1 day ago
03.17.22
Photos
Close