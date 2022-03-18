Cincinnati: A Man Dead After A Shooting In Oakley

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A man is dead after a shooting in Oakley around the target store.

According to Police, it happened around 12:30 pm on Thursday. this is so sad my heart and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim.

Officers found a man shot at the scene. EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

CPD identified the victim Thursday night as 24-year-old Alias Phillips. (Fox19 It looks like this was a random act of violence.

