Cincinnati: A Man Dead After A Shooting In Oakley

A man is dead after a shooting in Oakley around the target store.
According to Police, it happened around 12:30 pm on Thursday. this is so sad my heart and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim.
Officers found a man shot at the scene. EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.
It looks like this was a random act of violence.
