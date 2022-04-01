Contests
Win Cash for Gas and Tix to the No Cap Comedy Tour!

The WIZ is back with another giveaway!  Win $250 in gas money for you because let’s be real, who can’t use some free gas?!  

All you have to do is click here to take this short music survey!  Tell us about the music on 101.1 The WIZ and take our music survey for your chance to qualify!!!! 

CLICK HERE OR TEXT GASMONEY TO 24042

