Cincinnati: City Leaders Announce The Police Chase Policy

It looks like there will be changes coming in the city in how the police cash people in their cars.

Mayor Aftab Pureval and other city leaders gathered to discuss the changes.

Here are the changes.

Officers are no longer permitted to chase offenders who are suspected of committing misdemeanors, according to a Feb. 24 staff memo.

Officers can only pursue if the fleeing suspect is suspected of committing a “violent felony offense,” the new policy states

