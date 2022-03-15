LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The Ohio Governor has signed a bill that will allow people to carry a gun without a permit.

The governor signed Senate Bill 215 on Monday, around two weeks after the Ohio House Republicans passed it.

Ohio is now the 23rd state to allow permitless concealed carry. Gun owners can still apply for a permit if they want, but it is not mandatory.

The legislation also removes the requirement to tell officers about the weapon unless specifically asked. (Fox19)

Cincinnati: Ohio Gov. Signs A Bill To Carry A Gun Without A Permit was originally published on rnbcincy.com