Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Ohio Gov. Signs A Bill To Carry A Gun Without A Permit

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

The Ohio Governor has signed a bill that will allow people to carry a gun without a permit.

The governor signed Senate Bill 215 on Monday, around two weeks after the Ohio House Republicans passed it.

Ohio is now the 23rd state to allow permitless concealed carry. Gun owners can still apply for a permit if they want, but it is not mandatory.

The legislation also removes the requirement to tell officers about the weapon unless specifically asked. (Fox19)

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Statewide Law Enforcement Reform

8 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Statewide Law Enforcement Reform

Continue reading Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Statewide Law Enforcement Reform

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Statewide Law Enforcement Reform

[caption id="attachment_2476131" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: SOPA Images / Getty[/caption] After protest and civil unrest continue around the state of Ohio due to the Black Lives Matter movement, Governor Mike DeWine has announced the beginning stages of police reform in the state. DeWine has put together several points that he thinks will bring improvement and reform to our police statewide.  But these changes do not go into effect right away.  They have to be passed into law by legislation.  See a breakdown of what Governor DeWine would like to see changed including officers being licensed and further training. TRENDING STORY: A Black Lives Matter Event in Ohio Overrun by Armed Opposers TRENDING STORY:  See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus


 

Cincinnati: Ohio Gov. Signs A Bill To Carry A Gun Without A Permit  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Director Jane Campion Takes An Unnecessary Dig At…

 1 day ago
03.14.22

#ManicureTalk: How To Properly Remove Press-On Nails At…

 1 day ago
03.14.22

‘Wouldn’t That Be Killer?’: Dolly Parton Wants Beyoncé…

 2 days ago
03.13.22

Tiffany Haddish Wishes Common Happy Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday…

 2 days ago
03.13.22
Photos
Close