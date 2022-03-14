The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Abbot Elementary Season 2 Details + Nicki Minaj Announces New Collab

Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway Show - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

ABBOT ELEMENTARY RETURNING FOR SEASON TWO

Abbot Elementary fans will be happy to know that the show has officially been granted a season two on ABC. The breakout comedy series stars Quinta Brunson, James as well as Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and a silly principal with main character syndrome, in a Philadelphia school.

The early 2nd season renewal comes at very little surprise as the workplace comedy has quickly established itself as the new No. 1 comedy for adults 18-49. Abbott Elementary‘s December premiere/preview became the first ABC comedy debut to quadruple ratings after 35 days of multi-platform viewing. Principle Coleman delivered the exciting news today via Instagram:

 

Abbott Elementary returns with new shows on March 22. Meanwhile, after several rumor reports last week about ‘The Real’ daytime talk show being canceled, one of the show’s hosts, Loni Love, tweeted that there has been no official word of cancelation from FOX.

Nicki Minaj and Coi Leray Announce Collab

Fans may recall a little mix-up a month ago where Coi Leray’s estranged father, Benzino, confirmed on Clubhouse that his daughter had a song with Nicki Minaj on her upcoming album. The early reveal didn’t go well at all leaving the ‘Twinninem’ rapper to tell her daddy to ‘sit the f—- down!’ when it comes to telling her business.

Nicki Minaj denied the collab initially but has just surprised fans with the official news:

Coi Leray announced the new track ‘Trendsetters’ set to drop this Friday, March 18th!

[caption id="attachment_1143303" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Screenshot / The Joe Budden Network/YouTube[/caption] Nicki Minaj owns the distinction of being one of the highest-selling artists across all genres with over 100 million records sold worldwide and continues to influence and captivate aspiring artists and her supportive fanbase alike. The Queen from Queens took time out of her schedule to sit down with Joe Budden for an intimate chat discussing her influence, the early days of her career, and so much more. The chat opens up with Minaj discussing how she came to the point of getting surgery due to her Young Money cohorts in Lil Wayne and others having shapely women in the studio serving as muses for the artists. In a vulnerable moment, Minaj shares that while she was always viewed and respected as a sister to Wayne and Mack Maine, she confided in Budden that their jokes about her lack of curves did play a part in her getting work done. Minaj rightly sees herself as a trendsetter and the early portion of the conversation reveals that she’s aware of what trails she blazed for the current crop of female rappers and how isolating it was for her in the beginning to be the only one with her sense of style. Minaj also acknowledged that Lil’ Kim was an inspiration not only for herself but other female rappers, stating that the Brooklyn veteran should’ve shared the cover of American Vogue with her due to their range of influences and innovation in the space. Budden masterfully conducted the interview, using skills he’s learned as a broadcaster and media mogul. The wide-ranging conversation can be viewed below. Keep scrolling to see reactions from Twitter regarding the chat. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSmMQEsBzmE — Photo: The Joe Budden Network

 

