The WIZ Has Your Chance to Win Tix to the Legendz of the Streets Tour and Cash NOW!

Legendz of Streets Tour Cincinnati

Source: We Are Live Entertainment, LLC

The WIZ is back with another giveaway!  Win tickets to see the Legendz of Steetz tour and $250 cash for you because let’s be real, who can’t use some free cash?!  

All you have to do is click here to take this short music survey!  Tell us about the music on 101.1 The WIZ and take our music survey for your chance to qualify!!!! 

CLICK HERE OR TEXT WIZVIP TO 24042

 

