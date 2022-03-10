Cincinnati’s Women in History: Dr. Zaria Davis

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Zaria Davis is a mentor, educator, and advocate. She serves as Senior Consultant for nonprofits and businesses through New Direction Coaching & Consulting, LLC. Her focus is leadership development, policy within the criminal legal system, and transitional coaching. Dr. Davis is trained as a racial healing circle and Love and Logic facilitator. Zaria is passionate about working with women in reentry and launched Filling The Gap Reentry Services in 2019, addressing many of the voids of services in her community for formerly incarcerated women. Serving on the UnlockHigherEd Steering Committee which advocates for the removal of barriers for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated scholars. She serves on the Ed Trust’s Justice Fellows Advisory Board.

Zaria holds a DSW (Social Work) from Capella University, MSW from the University of Cincinnati, and BA in Sociology from Wilberforce University. She is currently enrolled in Eden Theological Seminary pursuing her MDiv. Zaria is a member of various local and national organizations. Dr. Davis is a graduate of JustLeadershipUSA Leading with Conviction 2019, Community Leaders Institute 2019, Excel XIV 2019-20, Leadership Cincinnati Class 44 andr recently selected for Willie’s Warriors cohort. She serves as a board member for Dress for Success Cincinnati, ReNforce, Ohio Justice & Policy Center, and the Robert O’Neal Multicultural Art Center (ROMAC). Zaria is a member of the Rotary Club, Impact 100, Junior League of Cincinnati, International Coaching Federation, National Association of Social Workers, National Association of Community & Restorative Justice, National Association of Black Social Workers, National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice (Life Member), and Wilberforce Alumni Association (Life Member).

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Dr. Davis is the recipient of the Restored Citizen Award in 2019 and the Mary Ivers Success Award in 2020. She is actively engaged in her local community in developing and training new advocates, especially those impacted by the criminal legal system. Dr. Davis is a Subject Matter Expert with Jamii Sisterhood, Dignity LeadHerShip Alliance, and TeamBurdeen. Dr. Zaria has served as a panel participant and moderator. She is passionate about reducing the prison population, fully restoring directly impacted people’s citizenship, and access to higher education during and after incarceration. Dr. Davis provides coaching and consulting, conducts workshops and presentations, facilitation, as well as public and keynote speaking engagements throughout the country.

Famous Ohioans 18 photos Launch gallery Famous Ohioans 1. George Clooney Source: 1 of 18 2. Eddie Levert Source: 2 of 18 3. Lebron James Source: 3 of 18 4. Anita Baker Source: 4 of 18 5. Gerald Levert Source: 5 of 18 6. John Legend Source: 6 of 18 7. Katie Holmes Source: 7 of 18 8. Dave Chappelle Source: 8 of 18 9. Kid Cudi Source: 9 of 18 10. Steven Spielberg Source: 10 of 18 11. Drew Carey Source: 11 of 18 12. Nancy Wilson Source: 12 of 18 13. Sarah Jessica Parker Source: 13 of 18 14. Neil Armstrong Source: 14 of 18 15. Phillip Michael Thomas Source: 15 of 18 16. Thomas Edison Source: 16 of 18 17. Kym Whitley Source: 17 of 18 18. Steve Harvey Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Ohioans Famous Ohioans

The Latest:

Cincinnati’s Women in History: Dr. Zaria Davis was originally published on rnbcincy.com