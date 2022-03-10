Cincy
Cincinnati: Gas Prices At An All-Time High In The Nati

Gas prices are at an all-time high in the Nati.

The gas has gone up to $4.09 a gallon for regular gas.

It looks like it’s all from soaring crude oil prices as the Russian war on Ukraine continues.

According to AAA:

  • Ohio: Average as of Wednesday is $4.08. Locally, you’ll pay on average $4.09 per gallon in Hamilton County, $4.10 in Clermont, $4.08 in Butler and $4.09 in Warren, according to AAA.
  • Kentucky: $4.01. Exception: Owen County’s average is $3.83 per gallon, one of the lowest prices in the state, AAA says.
  • Indiana: $4.24: Gas per gallon in the Hoosier state already went over $4 earlier this week. (fox19)

 

Cincinnati: Gas Prices At An All-Time High In The Nati  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

