Music & Entertainment
HomeMusic & Entertainment

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading A New Generation In The Fight For Voting Rights

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the main groups energizing the quest for change.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Aigné Taylor - North Carolina A&T

Source: Aigné Taylor / iOne Digital

The political power of students at HBCUs has been a catalyst of change for decades in this country. 

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the main groups energizing the quest for change.

This week in Selma, Alabama, that story continues with North Carolina A&T State student Aigné Taylor. The senior, who is double majoring in political science and sociology, spent her spring break being a part of the 57th anniversary of one of the most pivotal events in American history. 

Bloody Sunday along with the 54 mile March from Selma to Montgomery, the Capitol of Alabama, helped raise awareness about the struggles of voting for Black people in this country. It led to Congress passing the Voting Rights Act in 1965 that helped alleviate legal barriers for Black people in voting. 

“For me to participate in such a historic event is groundbreaking. I grew up seeing MLK Jr. in textbooks and seeing all the women who have been on the forefront of voting rights and that movement,” said Taylor. “Being able to attend an anniversary of that event is so surreal for me.”

Aigné Taylor - North Carolina A&T

Source: Aigné Taylor / iOne Digital

Taylor was able to get down to Selma through collaboration with Black Voters Matter Fund, an organization whose goal is to increase power in our communities through voting. Black Voters Matter Fund has a partnership with North Carolina A&T to do big voter registration pushes and other important advocacy efforts. Students like Taylor have been doing similar work on campus to educate and inspire Black peers to gain voting power. 

“I’m very passionate about these events,” said Taylor. “At my institution, I do a lot of work around advocating for A&T to have a polling site and advocating to make sure A&T isn’t combated with voter suppression and things of that nature. And really educating my community on what it means to be an active Aggie in society and being active when it comes to voting.”

The native of Havelock, North Carolina, and aspiring attorney isn’t sure what area she wants to work in yet but she is inspired to be an advocate that works to help educate people on their voting power and their history. 

“I really just want to help people and advocate. I’m very passionate about shedding light on these issues and just being that person that can advocate for them,” said Taylor. “I can get in where I fit in and just help people. I have no personal preference, I just want to help people and be of impact to somebody. This work is very important. It takes people that are selfless and driven and willing to actually do this kind of work.”

Taylor understands just how powerful the mind of the young Black voter can be. The young people of today’s generation have a major influence to create change in the similar ways that those young people who marched in Selma in 1965 did. 

Aigné Taylor - North Carolina A&T

Source: Aigné Taylor / iOne Digital

“The power that we as youth have when we come together is beautiful… We can seriously impact an election,” said Taylor. “We see that closely at North Carolina A&T, with us previously being gerrymandered, they literally wanted to split us in half because we are such a large Black voting block in North Carolina.

Now, the goal is to get as many people as she can to realize their power and not let outside forces dictate their strength. 

“They really want to suppress our power,” said Taylor. “So it’s really important to grasp that and understand that you do have that power and utilize that.”

ALSO SEE:

How HBCU Campus Culture Has Changed During The Pandemic

Howard Alum Creates Lucrative HBCU Apparel Partnership With The Brooklyn Nets

US-HISTORY-RACISM-POLITICS-RIGHTS

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

22 photos Launch gallery

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

Continue reading Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate.  A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards.  Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor.   "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected."  While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access.   But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical.  In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling.  As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words.  "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King.   https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential. Check out this brief timeline of some of the events that have occurred since Congressional Republicans last supported voting rights.    

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading A New Generation In The Fight For Voting Rights  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Kandi Burruss Teases New Season Of ‘RHOA’: ‘It’s…

 10 hours ago
03.09.22

Madam C.J. Walker’s Great-Great-Granddaughter Introduces New Haircare Line,…

 21 hours ago
03.09.22

Tamron Hall Reveals HelloBeautiful Digital Cover On ‘The…

 1 day ago
03.08.22

Nia Long Is Fresh Faced And Fine In…

 2 days ago
03.08.22
Photos
Close