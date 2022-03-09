Cincy
Cincinnati: Police Have Identified The Driver Of Fatal Crash On Mitchell Avenue

A sad situation has happened on Mitchell Avenue a passenger was killed in a car crash.

According to police, Harry Patrick, 79, was driving northbound on the exit ramp from I-75 to Mitchell Avenue when he failed to stop at a traffic signal and struck a vehicle being driven by 57-year-old Randy Dixon.

Randy Dixon sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. (Fox19)

 

