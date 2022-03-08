Cincinnati: CPS Ends Mask Mandate

Posted 12 hours ago
It looks like it’s a wrap for the masks in Cincinnati public schools.
The school board voted yesterday that masks will be optional.
How do you feel about that?
If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they can return in-person after five days but must wear a mask for the ensuing five days.
As of Monday, 85 percent of Ohio school districts—517 of 609—had adopted mask-optional policies, according to the Ohio Department of Education.
Ohio Governor Enacts Stateside Mask Mandate, Travel Advisory and More
Beginning tomorrow at 6:00pm, citizens in all Ohio counties will be under a mandatory mask order while out in public. pic.twitter.com/UqLEzT3Mly— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
Masks must be worn at all times when:— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
➡️At an indoor location that’s not a residence
➡️Outdoors, when unable to keep 6ft social distance from those not in your household
➡️When waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation -taxi, car service, private rideshare
This order only requires those who are 10 years old or older to wear a mask. In addition, the following do not need to wear a mask: pic.twitter.com/xv9CX8itYi— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
Today, I’m announcing a travel advisory for all individuals coming into #Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for #COVID19 and recommend that those individuals self-quarantine for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/hrtbAOvDiv— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
If you’re traveling from one of these yellow states, you should self-quarantine at home or in a hotel. This applies to those who live in Ohio and those traveling here from these states, whether they are traveling for businesses or vacationing. pic.twitter.com/M4A8khBniX— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
I have talked with several health commissioners and mayors in the last couple of days, and it is clear that mask-wearing in red counties is going up. This is great news. 👏 pic.twitter.com/o4TTvxnGKL— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
As we ask everyone who can to wear a mask when around others, we’re starting two new TV commercials that will run statewide. The @OhioBWC will again sponsor these ads, which were created in partnership with the @OhioRestaurant, @OhioHealth, @JobsOhio, and @Ohiobrt pic.twitter.com/VvNqgV8klz— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
Sadly, this is the second-highest daily new case count we have reported in Ohio, behind only 1,679 new cases last Friday. https://t.co/qHO0sffbHT— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
[caption id="attachment_2488499" align="alignnone" width="700"] Source: Urban One / Radio One Digital[/caption] Governor Mike DeWine announced at his COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday, July 22 that a mandatory statewide mask mandate will begin in just over 24 hours. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] The mandate includes everyone over the age of 10 years old. However, Ohioans with a medical condition or disability, actively exercising or playing sports, officiants at religious services, actively involved in public safety, eating, or drinking will not be expected to wear a mask. The new sitewide mandate is set to start on July 23rd at 6pm. Along with the statewide mask mandate, Governor DeWine also announced a travel advisory, “Today, I’m announcing a travel advisory for all individuals coming into #Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for #COVID19 and recommend that those individuals self-quarantine for 14 days.” [protected-iframe id="35b32169d99ebac9213b75b5a3493037-32288353-105670324" info="twsrc%5Etfw" class="twitter-tweet" height ="720"] As of July22nd, Ohio has had 78,742 positive COVID-19 test, 3,235 deaths, 9,864 hospitalizations, and 2,386 admitted to ICU. See below for details on all of the new mandates and information. RELATED STORY: Natural Remedies That Could Help COVID-19
Cincinnati: CPS Ends Mask Mandate was originally published on rnbcincy.com
