LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like it’s a wrap for the masks in Cincinnati public schools.

The school board voted yesterday that masks will be optional.

How do you feel about that?

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they can return in-person after five days but must wear a mask for the ensuing five days.

As of Monday, 85 percent of Ohio school districts—517 of 609—had adopted mask-optional policies, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

Cincinnati: CPS Ends Mask Mandate was originally published on rnbcincy.com