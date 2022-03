LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Today is a rainy day in the Tri-Sate.

Please be careful while you are headed into work.

Look out for high winds and heavy rain.

Winds could blow 35 to 45 mph with gusts more than 50 mph with penny-size hail.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.(Fox19)

Cincinnati: A Rainy Day In The Tri-State was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: