Idris Elba And Wife Sabrina Announce Upcoming Launch Of Joint Skincare Line

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve ever wondered how Idris Elba keeps his skin glowing then look no further as the handsome actor and his gorgeous wife Sabrina Elba have announced their latest joint venture letting us in on their secrets via a skincare line.

The upcoming beauty line is called S’able Labs, which is the couple’s last name spelled backward. The new line is a gender-neutral skincare line that prioritizes “ethical supply chain and reducing the use of toxic ingredients and unnecessary packaging.”

As reported by Ebony Magazine, the idea for the skincare line was born out of a conversation the couple had about feeling disconnected from their community during the Global pandemic. Sabrina explained, “It opened up the idea of wellbeing and self-care that we hadn’t really thought of before—looking at wellness from the outside in, in terms of your community and who’s around you. That’s when it clicked.”

The skincare line’s website also reports that the couple “noticed that there was a missing space for couples to go for dialogue, support, and inspiration,” and that they “wanted to fill that space with a community of people who understand the importance of partnerships… a community for coupledom.”

The statement on the website continued by explaining what the coupledom community is, stating that it’s “an open space for not just romantic couples but any partnerships between two people, whether it be familial, business-related, or romantic. Both of us being ambitious dreamers, we realized that we could dream together and combine our efforts as partners to help each other achieve our goals. This is the realization we want to share with the world.”

The Elbas also used this opportunity to launch their own podcast series called Coupledom, which is also linked on the brand’s website and is an opportunity for the couple to “sit down with some of the world’s most interesting duos for honest, unguarded conversations about all the complexities of living a shared life. Along the way, they’ll unlock wisdom for those of us navigating our own coupledoms, and for those still seeking their perfect match.”

Mrs. Elba took to Instagram to share a stunning visual of her and her hubby as they promoted their new business ventures as the couple showed off their glowing skin and told fans that their new skincare line would be “coming soon.”

Check it out below.

Black love and a skincare routine? Count us in!

Don’t miss…

Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine

5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game

Idris Elba And Wife Sabrina Announce Upcoming Launch Of Joint Skincare Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: