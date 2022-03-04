The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Sued By Ex Housekeeper For Up To $50 Million

Another day, another Chris Brown lawsuit to report. This time the alleged attack is because of his dog, a Shepherd Ovcharka. Brown’s former housekeeper claims the dog got loose and attacked her and ripped off chunks of skin from her face and body. The lawsuit claims Brown misled authorities and was more concerned about ‘getting the dogs out of there before the police came’ than tending to his assistance’s injuries. The housekeeper claims her medical expenses so far have been about $24K and she believes she will spend another $400K on future expenses.  She also cites her lost earnings to date as $100k and believes she’ll have lost an additional $550k after the dust from the lawsuit settles. She’s also requesting $20 million in punitive damages. Chris Brown and his team have yet to respond on the matter.

 

Popular Youtube blogger Tasha K might want to keep Cardi B’s name out of her mouth because the Grammy award-winning rapper is not going to take her foot off of her neck! Just weeks after winning $4 Million in a defamation lawsuit, Cardi B has now filed another motion asking the Judge to shut Tasha K up forever. Well, kinda. In the filing, Cardi asked the judge to impose a permanent injunction, which would then force the blogger to not only delete the defamatory claims from the internet but also ban her from ever reposting them again! Cardi’s team claims Tasha has continued with her ‘harmful and disgusting’ lies on her Youtube and social media accounts. Cardi is probably also referring to a more recent interview where Tasha K claimed she simply ‘don’t got it’ when it comes to the ‘WAP’ rapper’s money. If I was Tasha K…I’d move on to another topic while I still can.

[caption id="attachment_3330669" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty Images / Getty[/caption] The 52nd NAACP Image Awards may have taken place this weekend, but we’re still swooning over the fabulous natural hairstyles worn by our favorite celebrity women during the celebratory ceremony. The Image Awards always bring the best in Black fashion, TV, film and philanthropy in an evening dedicated to praising Black excellence. Texture was the trend on the virtual carpet. Braids, twists and baby hairs, oh my! From Alicia Key’s 90s inspired ponytail with squiggly baby hairs to Issa Rae’s twisted bun and pony, we’re obsessed with the versatility and beauty of Black hair. Keep scrolling to see the most memorable hair looks.

[caption id="attachment_3551372" align="alignnone" width="795"] Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty[/caption] From American Idol to an award-winning singer and actress, Jennifer Hudson has created a successful and lucrative life for herself. Hudson, affectionately known as J Hud, hopped on our radar in 2004 when she became a finalist on the third season of American Idol, placing seventh. Thankfully she didn’t let that loss determine her worth and deter her from becoming the vocal and acting powerhouse she is today. Hudson has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Daytime Emmy Award, and two Grammy Awards throughout her reign in Hollywood.  With such a thriving career, J Hud became experienced in making her red carpet appearances unforgettable. Hudson went through a weight loss transformation that shocked her fans earlier in her career. People felt she lost too much weight, but to prioritize her health, she ignored the naysayers and maintained the most comfortable body for her. As a result, we witnessed her bloom every time she made a public appearance. Hudson’s love for both sexy and sophisticated pieces is a mirror of her personality. Bold colors, sheer panels, white suits, and flowy gowns are just some of the jaw-dropping numbers she’s known to wear on the red carpet. On Monday, January 17th, Hudson will be honored for accolades she’s earned over the course of her career at Urban One Honor’s “The Soundtrack to Black America” Awards show. To commemorate the moment, we’re revisiting 10 of our favorite red carpet looks from the talented Jennifer Hudson. READ MORE: [display-posts category="photos" posts_per_page="3"]

Diva's Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Sued By Ex Housekeeper For Up To $50 Million

