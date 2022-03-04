Cincinnati: A Bill That Would Allow Ohioans To Carry A Gun Is On It’s Way To The Governor’s Desk

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A Bill that would allow Ohioans To Carry A Gun Is On It’s way to the Governors Desk

Via Fox19

Ohio House Republicans passed SB 215 on Wednesday, more than two months after the Ohio Senate approved it back in December.

If DeWine signs the legislation into law, Ohio will become the 22nd state to allow permitless concealed carry. Gun owners can still apply for a permit if they want, but it won’t be mandatory.

