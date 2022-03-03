CLOSE
An SUV in Price Hill hit a motorcycle and fled the scene.
The Police are looking for the driver.
Via Fox19
According to officials, the motorcycle and SUV crashed around 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of Warsaw and Woodlawn Avenues.
Jay Kramer, 52, was driving a red Harley-Davidson east on Warsaw when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, police say.
Cincinnati: Police Are Looking For A SUV After A Motorcycle Crash!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com
