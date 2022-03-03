Cincy
Cincinnati: Police Are Looking For A SUV After A Motorcycle Crash!!!

An SUV in Price Hill hit a motorcycle and fled the scene.

The Police are looking for the driver.

According to officials, the motorcycle and SUV crashed around 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of Warsaw and Woodlawn Avenues.

Jay Kramer, 52, was driving a red Harley-Davidson east on Warsaw when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, police say.

