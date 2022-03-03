Cincinnati: Gas Prices On The Rise In The Tri-State

The gas prices shoot up in the Tri-State. I went to the put yesterday the gas was at 3:59 for regular. THe gas lady said the prices were about to go up. So she ended up putting gas in her own car before she made the switch.
Now the gas prices have raised to $3.89 I’m like what the Fasho!
What are your thoughts on these gas prices rising and rising?
The increase in the global price of oil has led to higher pump prices in the U.S. It looks like this spike is because of what’s going on in Russia.
Let’s keep our country in your prayers.
Russian Disinformation Peddler Rudy Giuliani Caught With His Hands In Pants In New Borat Movie
1. Word
never, never underestimate the tradecraft of @KazakhstanGovt intelligence officers— George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) October 21, 2020
2. It really wasn't that hard to hate him.
it was difficult to hate Giuliani in the early 2000s. literally everyone believed he was a hero. if you knew what type of guy he was, it was very lonely https://t.co/h02DSeiYDb— 30 year old man saying he is homesick (@ByYourLogic) October 21, 2020
4. Bruh!
Falling for Borat in the year 2020 does not reflect well on your ability to uncover and discern factual material in other contexts. https://t.co/dYNTeMwWVC— Matt Ford (@fordm) October 21, 2020
6. Pretty simple.
"Don't agree to an interview with Borat and, if you do, don't fondle yourself in front of someone who says she's 15" should have been something all public figures learned a decade ago.— Pé🌻 (@4everNeverTrump) October 21, 2020
7.
Badda-bing, badda-buh-bye...you're done. Rudy Giuliani (who, recall, had sex with his cousin) faces questions after compromising scene in new Borat film https://t.co/4pPve4tMDY— Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) October 21, 2020
8. We all do.
I will be needing bleach for my eyes https://t.co/caPl5XJAZd— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 21, 2020
9. Not a single soul.
I don't think anyone had “Borat returns and catches Rudy Giuliani touching himself” on their 2020 Bingo card.— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 21, 2020
This year just won’t quit.
10.
There's probably a 75% chance Borat gets mentioned in the debate. What a legend.— Brian Duffield (@BrianDuffield) October 21, 2020
11.
So proud to be an American these days. https://t.co/H19GvRJ5u9— John Sipher (@john_sipher) October 21, 2020
