NFL Hall of Famer Charles Haley Shares How He Provides Resources For Children Struggling To Read & The Tackle Tomorrow Foundation [WATCH]

Tomorrow is National Read Across America Day which is an annual day to recognize the initiative to encourage children to read. 5 time Super Bowl Champion and NFL Hall of Famer, Charles Haley shared his story saying that winning Super Bowls were easy but his struggle with reading while getting his college degree was hard. This obstacle inspired the champion to create his foundation, ‘Tackle Tomorrow.’ The foundation puts books in children’s hands and provides resources to students who struggle to read and write.

Hear how Haley is making changes with kids off the field and in the classroom.

